Central Okanagan school briefs: COVID clinic site concerns voiced

Parents ask schools not be used for 5-12 youth vaccination clinic sites

Schools being used as clinic sites for COVID-19 immunization for five to 12 year-old students was a point of concern for three parents speaking at the Central Okanagan Board of Education meeting Wednesday (Nov. 10).

Schools were used as clinic sites for adults and older students initially to help raise community vaccination rates, but were operated only after regular school classroom hours.

Kevin Kaardal, Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO, said there has been no indication from the provincial health officer that schools will be used as clinic locations for the expanded youth vaccination efforts, nor has there been any intent of such vaccinations being mandated.

***

The board of education adopted two declarations – National Bullying Awareness Week, Nov. 14-20; and National Child Day, Nov. 20.

Nov. 20 was chosen as the day to celebrate National Child Day because the United Nations adopted the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) on that date in 1989.

Anti-Bullying Week takes place in November of every year, organized by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, a coalition of different organizations with objectives that include raising awareness of bullying and delivering programs at a national and local level to eliminate bullying from children’s lives.

***

Two upcoming public meetings are planned for the Okanagan Mission and Westside parents.

The Okanagan Mission catchment and school reopening review forum will be Monday, Nov. 22, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Okanagan Mission Secondary gold gym.

The Westside catchment and French Immersion program review forum is set for Tuesday, Nov. 23, 5 to 7 p.m., at the Mount Boucherie Secondary gym.

