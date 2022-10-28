Central Okanagan school briefs: Dual credit information session planned

Central Okanagan Public Schools dual credit programs will host an information night Tuesday, Nov. 15, at École Kelowna Secondary School, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

The event will showcase the school district’s dual credit program options and provide the chance for students and parents to interact directly with post-secondary and industry training partners.

The initiative includes 20 dual credit programs with Okanagan College and an engineering credit program with UBC Okanagan’s School of Engineering, as students can acquire post-secondary course credits while still in high school.

A 20-minute dual credit presentation overview will be given by dual credit/apprenticeship coordinator Bob Boback at 6 p.m.

***

It was the final Central Okanagan Board of Education meeting Wednesday (Oct. 28) for outgoing Kelowna trustee Norah Bowman, who chose not to run for a second term in the recent civic election.

Bowman said her four years as a trustee give her a front-row seat to the dedication of those who work in the Central Okanagan public school system, and she gave a shoutout to school district support staff Mona Essler, Yvonne Hildebrandt, Lise Bradshaw and the since-departed Michelle DesRochers for helping all trustees be prepped for school board and committee meetings.

A persistent advocate for public education during her time on the school board, Bowman said her experience has left her even more committed to the belief that public schools are the best education option.

Bowman was presented with a gift and a certificate of recognition from the BC School Trustee Association for her four years of service.

Also receiving certificates of service from the BCSTA were re-elected trustees Lee-Ann Tiede (two terms) and Julia Fraser (three terms).

***

The broadcasting of public school board meetings will commence on Nov. 9, with the new board of education’s swearing-in ceremony and inaugural meeting, starting at 6 p.m.

The broadcasting of board-standing committee meetings will remain the decision of the incoming committee chairs.

***

The board of education extended recognition to winners in the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education Awards – Rupinder Aujla, a teacher at Ellison Elementary in the Outstanding New Teacher category; and Nicole Rishaug, a student success team advocate at Mount Boucherie Secondary.

Also up for the Outstanding Teacher Award category were Rob Bennett, from École Kelowna Secondary School, and Carmen McDowell, from Rutland Middle School.

On hand for the award presentations at Government House in Victoria were school board chair Moyra Baxter, superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal and deputy superintendent Terry-Lee Beaudry.

***

Ecole Kelowna Secondary School teacher Tina Clarke, a recipient of the 2022 American Geographical Society Fellow designation, will be the only Canadian participating in a three-day symposium about agriculture food production in New York City starting Nov. 15.

Clarke, a geography teacher, said the symposium is co-sponsored by NASA and the National Geographic Society, with some 50 teachers from across the U.S. invited to participate.

“I heard about the symposium and asked the organizing people if I could apply to be a participant and was told to go for it,” Clarke told the trustees.

“I am the only Canadian taking part.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

KelownaOkanaganSchools