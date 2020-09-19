Central Okanagan School District facilitates West Kelowna road extension

Land dedication allows 11-lot subdivision at Webber and Inverness roads to proceed

The Central Okanagan School District has signed off dedicating land to enable the extension of Inverness Road in West Kelowna.

A portion of the land on the former Webber Road Elementary site will go towards the road extension, a requirement for the 11-lot subdivision being developed between Webber and Inverness roads.

The project developer, Kerr Properties, requested the school district land dedication for the road extension, which will include a storm sewer upgrade and multi-use pathway.

The ministry of education has previously allowed school districts to dispose of lands for similar projects if the land is not required for educational purposes and the school district does not receive any form of compensation for the land dedication.

In a letter to the school district, Kerr Properties development manager Travis Tourniers stated the most desirable route is to extend Inverness on its current alignment.

“Unfortunately, the orientation of the property lines results in the Inverness Road extension splitting 3645 Webber Road and 2829 Inverness Road,” Tourniers indicated.

“In an effort to avoid this, two alternatives have been reviewed with our designers at Aplin Martin Engineering and with the city. While both alternative options are viable, the city has encouraged us to discuss this preferred alignment with the school district as there is a mutual benefit for both parties…”

The city noted the multi-use pathway connecting Webber and Inverness would be a development requirement for the school district should they plan to develop it in the future.

In total, the land dedication amounts to 614.40 square-metres

