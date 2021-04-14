Central Okanagan School sees second COVID-19 exposure in two days

An exposure was identified at Rose Valley Elementary on April 12 and 13

Interior Health (IH) has confirmed yet another COVID-19 exposure at a Central Okanagan School.

On Tuesday (April 13), IH identified Rose Valley Elementary as the site of the exposure. The day before, the school was named as one of six Central Okanagan Schools that saw separate exposures of the virus.

The infected individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams, IH said.

On Sunday (April 11), IH identified Helen Gorman Elementary and Rutland Middle School as the locations of two exposures. On April 8, IH identified École Kelowna Secondary School as the sight of a COVID-19 exposure, followed by a separate exposure case at Chute Lake Elementary on April 7. On April 6, IH confirmed that seven Central Okanagan schools had COVID-19 exposures.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said the school district.

