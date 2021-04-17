Assistant superintendent Rick Oliver has retired after a 28-year teaching and administrative career with Central Okanagan Public Schools. (File photo)

Central Okanagan school staff anxiously await vaccine

Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine delivery setback for vaccination plan

Central Okanagan Public Schools is anxiously awaiting a heads-up that coronavirus vaccines will be made available for school district teachers and operations staff.

The AstraZeneca vaccine had been earmarked for school district staff, but a pause in its use ordered by the federal government has delayed that process.

“Work is ongoing on that and hopefully we will hear something soon about it,” said Kevin Kaardal, school district superintendent/CEO, noting a prioritization of school staff to get the shots because of ongoing exposure issues.

“For us, we are seeing an uptick again with exposures which Interior Health is working on with students and staff.”

Kaardal said the rise in exposures is tempered a bit by exposures affecting families with students in several schools or staff who work at more than one school.

“So, it’s a little less widespread than it might seem by the numbers but it is still very worrying. We are watching it and asking IH to watch it as well,” he said.

Kaardal reiterated that school facility public health measures have so far proven effective at limiting the transmission of COVID-19 exposures into outbreaks, as those exposed tend to be bringing it in from outside school.

“It remains that a single transmission is a concern so we encourage everyone to follow the public health advice of (Dr. Bonnie Henry) to help bring down the level of exposures in schools,” he said.

*****

Long-time Central Okanagan school administration assistant superintendent Rick Oliver has officially retired.

Oliver has served a variety of positions during his 28-year tenure with the school district, which board of education chair Moyra Baxter acknowledged in offering him well wishes in his retirement.

“We are both a lot greyer than when I first met you,” Baxter joked.

Oliver began his career with the district as a teacher at Rutland Secondary, which he would later become principal of in 2004.

From there he would teach and become vice-principal at Mount Boucherie Senior Secondary from 1995 to 1999. He also served as the principal at École Dr. Knox Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

Most recently as assistant superintendent, Oliver oversaw the West Kelowna Family of Schools, the Central Family of Schools, and the international education program.

***

The public education awareness committee has developed a new double-sided brochure card to replace a 30-page synopsis outlining how parents can volunteer in the Central Okanagan School District community.

“We all know and recognize for student learning, our school culture is enhanced by the presence and experience of our volunteers, the diversity they bring to our schools,” said Terry Beaudry, deputy superintendent of schools.

Beaudry added the brochure card will be translated in up to 30 languages spoken within the school district, helping reduce barriers for those wanting to volunteer.

“We want to open our doors wide and at a future date be able to have our volunteers come back into our schools,” she said about the volunteer limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The school board has also recognized National Volunteer Week, April 18-24, in recognition of volunteer support in public schools and programs.

***

Flags will be flown at half-mast on the Day of Mourning, April 28, in recognition of those who have been hurt or lost their lives while performing their work duties.

The event hits home in this school district as one operations staff member has previously died on the job, his memory recognized by a memorial tree that was planted in his honour.

***

A listener to the school board Zoom meeting asked trustees if the ministry of education has responded to capital project expenditure needs.

Ryan Stierman, secretary-treasurer/CFO, said there has been no development on that front, but the provincial government is expected to unveil a preliminary budget this month for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

“Some point after that we expect to receive a response to our capital requests,” said Stierman.

At a local level, it was noted the next finance and audit committee meeting Wednesday, April 21, 4 p.m., will include a discussion on the 2021-22 school district budget.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school board election set for June 26

READ MORE: Alcohol option opened up at Central Okanagan school facilities rented for events

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna home damaged in overnight fire
Next story
Canada’s 2nd blood clot confirmed in Alberta after AstraZeneca vaccine

Just Posted

A West Kelowna home was damaged in a fire that occurred overnight on Saturday, April 17. (Photo courtesy of West Kelowna Fire Rescue)
West Kelowna home damaged in overnight fire

The cause of the fire is undetermined and has been deemed unsuspicious

Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
110 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officers announced 1,005 new cases throughout B.C.

Black Crow Cannabis is just one of Vernon's many pot shops now open in town. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kelowna has highest cannabis fees in Okanagan

Vernon’s 14 stores pay second highest business licence fees

Serving alcohol has been altered in the Central Okanagan Public Schools policy regarding rental of school facilities for after-school hours events. (Contributed)
Alcohol option opened up at Central Okanagan school facilities rented for events

Central Okanagan Board of Education retains final approval for after-hours event approvals

Voting day for the upcoming Central Okanagan Board of Education by-election is June 26. (Contributed)
Central Okanagan school board election set for June 26

Kelowna voters will go the polls to fill vacant Kelowna trustee seat

Flow Academy is located at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here’s a quick roundup of the stories that made headlines across the Okanagan, from April 11 to 16

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada secured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
Canada’s 2nd blood clot confirmed in Alberta after AstraZeneca vaccine

Thw male patient, who is in his 60s, is said to be recovering

Valen a student of Coldstream Elementary writes advice for adults amid a pandemic.
‘We can get rid of COVID together’: B.C. kids share heartwarming advice

Elementary students share their wisdom to adults in unprecedented times

The funeral of Britain’s Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Philip died April 9 at the age of 99. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip laid to rest Saturday as sombre queen sits alone

The entire royal procession and funeral took place out of public view within the grounds of Windsor Castle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. health minister says delay in Moderna vaccine ‘disappointing’

‘The sooner we get vaccines in people’s arms the better, and inconsistency in delivery is a consistent problem. This is simply a reality and not an issue of blame,’ Adrian Dix said Friday

(Police handout/Kamloops RCMP)
B.C. man dies in custody awaiting trial for Valentine’s Day robbery, kidnapping spree

Robert James Rennie, who was on the Kamloops RCMP’s most wanted list, passed away at the North Fraser Pretrial Centre in Coquitlam

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Photos of Vancouver Canucks players are pictured outside the closed box office of Rogers Arena in downtown Vancouver Thursday, April 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canucks games against Leafs postponed as team returns from COVID-19

The team has had 11 games postponed since an outbreak late last month

Old English design elements can be seen in the sign of the Summerland Farm and Garden Centre in 1993. The guidelines are no longer in place, but some downtown businesses still show aspects of the days when Summerland had a theme in place. This photo was taken by Summerland photographer Dan Dorotich. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland’s Old English theme has been abandoned

From the 1980s until the early 2000s, Summerland had design guidelines in its downtown

Most Read