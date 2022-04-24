The indemnity for Central Okanagan school trustees has been increased for the 2022-23 school year. (File photo)

Central Okanagan school trustees to get indemnity raise

Increase in stipend tied to BC Consumer Price Index

The newly elected school trustees in the fall election will be greeted with an indemnity increase.

Following past precedent, the finance committee of the Central Okanagan Board of Education has recommended approval of an increase in the stipend received for trustees, board vice-chair and the board chair based on a recent BC Consumer Price Index of .7 per cent for the period from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

The new indemnity stipends for the 2022-23 fiscal year will be $21,802 for trustees; $23,026 for vice-chair and $24,886 for chair.

School board Chair Moyra Baxter told the committee that individual school boards follow their own policies in how to arrive at indemnity increases.

Baxter said what Central Okanagan trustees receive probably falls in the middle of the stipend scale across B.C. school districts.

“We are not the highest or the lowest. But we also realize that our trustees don’t receive any benefits such as health coverage.”

The board of education is expected to vote on the committee recommendation for the indemnity increases at the next board meeting on April 27.

READ MORE: Kelowna has second-longest clinic wait times in Canada

Previous story
Adaptive e-bike and e-scooter options now available in Kelowna

Just Posted

A team of Under 13 budding hockey stars from Princeton topped a record season March 20, 2022, when they won the district championships in Revelstoke, taking the final game against Clearwater 7-3. The district title is the highest achievement available for this age group in the province, and the Minor Posse bested five other teams who had all earlier won their league playoffs. Photo submitted
Princeton B.C. is one of four finalists in national Kraft Hockeyville contest

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man in custody after weapon falls from waistband in Kelowna

Properties in red will be without water service on May 10 (District of Lake Country)
Planned water outage in Oyama for May 10

(Brittany Webster)
Lake Country piloting mobile visitor centre