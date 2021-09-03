School zone speed limits will be back in effect starting Sept. 7. (Joti Grewal/Black Press Media)

Central Okanagan school zone speed limits back in effect next week

School zone speed limits of 30 km/h are in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days

As school comes back into session, the Central Okanagan School District (SD 23) is reminding drivers to slow down for the kids.

Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 7, speed limits in school zones will be back in effect, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on school days. SD 23 said the 30-kilometre per hour zones will enforced by RCMP officers.

Drivers caught speeding in these zones can face a fine, starting at $196.

“With children excited to get to school and not always focused on their surroundings, we ask our community to take extra care around schools, crosswalks, and school buses,” SD 23 traffic safety officer Dan Glasscock said.

“When buses’ red lights are flashing, vehicles in both lanes must stop and wait for students to board or disembark.”

The school district is also reminding drivers not to drive distracted and to put devices away.

“Always exercise patience, respect, and courtesy to keep everyone safe.”

