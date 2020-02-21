Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps off-roaders stuck on KVR trail

The group called for help around 9 p.m. last night

A group of four-wheel drive enthusiasts needed to be rescued from the KVR Trail south of Kelowna on Thursday night.

Rescuers from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) got a call for help around 9 p.m. for a group that was stuck near Lebanon Lake.

Around 10:30 p.m. COSAR dispatched a team on its tracked UTV and brought four people and their dog back to safety.

“The problem with the KVR this time of year is it’s a very rutted ice road,” said search manager Brian Stainsby. “Unless you got chains, it kicks your vehicle around and if you get into the snow, it’s hard to get out. We’ve seen this scenario many times over the years.”

“People need to be prepared for winter conditions. It’s still winter in the mountains and it gets very cold at night. It’s a 10 minute drive up Gillard Forest Service Road, but it’s a three hour walk down.”

Last night’s rescue was COSAR’s fourth rescue in 10 days.

On Tuesday, search crews rescued a 14-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes Provincial Park after he became separated from his family and spent the night outside.

A week earlier, COSAR found a missing 60-year-old sledder who spent the night in the same area.

A few days before that another sledder got stuck in deep snow behind Little White Mountain after he ventured away from his group.

Fortunately, he was able to free himself and get to the main road where he was found.

COSAR would like to remind adventurers to head over to adventuresmart.ca and check out the three Ts: trip plans, training and the ten essentials.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue helps off-roaders stuck on KVR trail

