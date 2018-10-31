Central Okanagan Search and Rescue out for Halloween

For the fifth year in a row, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers will be out tonight for Halloween, handing out candy and providing a safe place to go if young trick or treaters get a little scared.
“We will be parking one of our rescue trucks in upper Glenmore, around Watson Road Elementary, and patrolling the area on foot and with our bike team.,” said COSAR’s Ed Henczel.
“Look for us near North Glenmore Elementary and Dr. Knox (Elementary School) as well”
COSAR members will have more than 1,500 pieces of candy to hand out and will be clad in their distinctive in search and rescue jackets.
“When you see us, stop by, say hi and get some candy,” said Henczel.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.