Members of COSAR will be out on the streets in the Glenmore area of Kelowna tonight to help ensure a safe Halloween night for kids. —Image: Firedog Photogrpahy

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue out for Halloween

COSAR members will hand out candy in Kelowna and provide a safe spot for children if needed

For the fifth year in a row, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers will be out tonight for Halloween, handing out candy and providing a safe place to go if young trick or treaters get a little scared.

“We will be parking one of our rescue trucks in upper Glenmore, around Watson Road Elementary, and patrolling the area on foot and with our bike team.,” said COSAR’s Ed Henczel.

“Look for us near North Glenmore Elementary and Dr. Knox (Elementary School) as well”

COSAR members will have more than 1,500 pieces of candy to hand out and will be clad in their distinctive in search and rescue jackets.

“When you see us, stop by, say hi and get some candy,” said Henczel.

