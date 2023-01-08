Central Okanagan Search and Rescue reminding people to stay put after lengthy Saturday search

The lost persons had left the area where they sent out a distress signal

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was faced with a tough task this Saturday.

Kelowna RCMP called COSAR to assist in the rescue of a snow biker after an SOS call on Saturday (Jan. 7) just before 6 p.m.

The call actually involved three snow bikers that had been caught in a ravine in the Greystokes area.

COSAR responded with Kelowna Snowmobile Club members.

Upon arriving at the coordinates from the SOS call, search crews found the subjects had moved from the location.

COSAR chased the lost individuals for several hours as they trekked further into the ravine and into more difficult terrain in an attempt to get out.

All individuals were eventually found unhurt, but cold and tired from spending the night outside.

COSAR is taking the time to remind people to stay put after sending a distress signal as search crews are searching for your coordinates.

