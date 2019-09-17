Central Okanagan Search & Rescue looking for new members

One of the busiest search and rescue teams in the province is looking for new members.

Central Okanagan Search & Rescue is looking to recruit new volunteers to it’s ranks. COSAR is hopeful people who are willing to learn, have a strong outdoor recreation skill-set, are reasonably fit and are willing to work and learn in a team environment.

An information night for interested volunteers will be Thursday night at Okanagan College at 7 p.m.

Those interested are asked to apply at cosar.ca before Sept. 26.

More information can be directed to Ed Henczel at 778-996-3339.

