Central Okanagan sees 13 elementary schools with COVID-19 exposures

Another two secondary schools and one middle school have also had potential exposures

Thirteen public elementary schools in district 23 are currently reporting potential COVID-19 exposures for December.

Two secondary schools and one middle school in the district are also reporting potential exposures, according to the Interior Health online list.

A potential exposure is declared when a student or member of the school’s staff tests positive for COVID-19.

So far the following schools have potential exposures announced for dates in December:

* Glenrosa Elementary for Dec. 1

* Shannon Lake Elementary for Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8

* Dorothea Walker Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 3, 6

* Davidson Road Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6

* Helen Gorman Elementary for Dec. 1, 2

* Anne McClymont Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8

* George Pringle Elementary for Dec. 6

* Central Secondary for Dec. 1

* Casorso Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6, 7

* Peter Greer Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 3

* Black Mountain Elementary for Dec. 1, 2

* George Elliot Secondary for Dec. 2, 3

* Oyama Traditional School for Dec. 6, 7

* Springvalley Elementary for Dec. 2, 3

* Canyon Falls Middle for Dec. 6, 7

* Rutland Elementary for Dec. 6, 7, 8

In addition to the public school exposures, Interior Health has listed three private schools in Kelowna with potential exposures.

* Heritage Christian School Dec. 3

* St. Joseph Catholic Dec. 6, 7

* Kelowna Christian School Dec. 1, 2

COVID vaccinations are now available for children aged five to 11, and progress and distributing those doses is moving swiftly.

In the space of a week, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 11 per cent of those eligible children received their first dose in the Central Okanagan, bringing the total so far to 16 per cent since distribution began.

