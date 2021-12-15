Central Okanagan sees 13 elementary schools with COVID-19 exposures

Thirteen public elementary schools in district 23 are currently reporting potential COVID-19 exposures for December.
Two secondary schools and one middle school in the district are also reporting potential exposures, according to the Interior Health online list.
A potential exposure is declared when a student or member of the school’s staff tests positive for COVID-19.
So far the following schools have potential exposures announced for dates in December:
* Glenrosa Elementary for Dec. 1
* Shannon Lake Elementary for Dec. 1, 6, 7, 8
* Dorothea Walker Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 3, 6
* Davidson Road Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6
* Helen Gorman Elementary for Dec. 1, 2
* Anne McClymont Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6, 7, 8
* George Pringle Elementary for Dec. 6
* Central Secondary for Dec. 1
* Casorso Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 6, 7
* Peter Greer Elementary for Dec. 1, 2, 3
* Black Mountain Elementary for Dec. 1, 2
* George Elliot Secondary for Dec. 2, 3
* Oyama Traditional School for Dec. 6, 7
* Springvalley Elementary for Dec. 2, 3
* Canyon Falls Middle for Dec. 6, 7
* Rutland Elementary for Dec. 6, 7, 8
In addition to the public school exposures, Interior Health has listed three private schools in Kelowna with potential exposures.
* Heritage Christian School Dec. 3
* St. Joseph Catholic Dec. 6, 7
* Kelowna Christian School Dec. 1, 2
COVID vaccinations are now available for children aged five to 11, and progress and distributing those doses is moving swiftly.
In the space of a week, from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 11 per cent of those eligible children received their first dose in the Central Okanagan, bringing the total so far to 16 per cent since distribution began.
To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.
@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.