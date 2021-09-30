Central Okanagan sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases

The Central Okanagan saw a slight increase in COVID-19 cases this week after seeing a decline in cases for five straight weeks.

Recent data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) indicates that the local health region recorded 278 cases between Sept. 19 to 25, compared to 257 the week before.

Elsewhere in the Okanagan, Penticton also saw an increase in cases, recording 69 cases compared to last week’s 53. Vernon saw a decrease in cases, down to 56 from last week’s 112.

In Salmon Arm, numbers dropped from 78 to 43. Enderby saw a slight increase of cases, up 30 from 28. Armstrong saw a slight dip in cases, down 22 from 31 last week.

Summerland saw only four new cases, dropping slightly from last week’s five. Keremeos also logged five cases, down from last week’s 15. The South Okanagan saw an increase in cases, up to 33 from 31.

As of Sept. 30, 76 per cent of Central Okanagan residents have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Seventy-eight per cent of Penticton residents have gotten their second shot, followed 73 per cent in Vernon and 70 per cent in Salmon Arm.

