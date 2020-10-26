Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Cole Collingwood casts his mock ballot at Vernon’s Mission Hill Elementary ahead of the provincial election Oct. 24, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Central Okanagan students elect Green, NDP MLAs in mock vote

Students across B.C. would’ve elected a NDP majority with the Greens forming the official opposition

The politics of Kelowna students differ quite substantially from that of their parents and other residents of the city.

In a mock vote, students in Kelowna voted in the Green Party’s Amanda Poon for Kelowna-Mission (558/1460 votes, 38.22%) and the NDP’s Spring Hawes in Kelowna West (240/645, 37.21%). Kelowna-Lake Country ended in a tie between the NDP’s Justin Kulik and the Green Party’s John Janmaat, with each earning 200 of the 577 votes cast (35.91% each).

The numbers are nowhere near similar to what preliminary results from election night showed, with each BC Liberal candidate across Kelowna’s three ridings taking more than 50 per cent of the vote and being declared the winner.

READ MORE: Despite NDP majority, Kelowna remains Liberal stronghold

READ MORE: Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

More than 700 elementary, middle and high schools participated in the Student Vote program for the 2020 British Columbia provincial election.

After learning about government and the election process, researching the parties and platforms, and debating the future of British Columbia, students cast ballots for the official candidates running in their school’s electoral district.

CIVIX delivered the program in partnership with Elections BC. This was the sixth provincial Student Vote organized to date.

Based on current tallies, more than 85,000 students cast ballots, representing all 87 electoral districts in the province.

Students elected John Horgan and the BC NDP to form a majority government with 59 out of 87 seats and 40 per cent of the vote. Horgan also won in the electoral district of Langford-Juan de Fuca with 52 per cent of the vote.

Sonia Furstenau and the BC Green Party took 16 seats, forming the official opposition, receiving 28 per cent of the popular vote. Furstenau also won in the electoral district of Cowichan Valley with 49 per cent of the vote.

Andrew Wilkinson and the BC Liberal Party won 12 seats and received 25 per cent of the vote. Wilkinson also won in the electoral district of Vancouver-Quilchena with 39 per cent of the vote.

The Conservative Party of BC won one seat. Party leader Trevor Bolin won in the electoral district of Peace River North with 42 per cent of the vote.

The Christian Heritage Party of BC won one seat. Party leader Rod Taylor was elected in the Stikine electoral district with 41 per cent of the vote.

The Student Vote BC 2020 online results platform presents the province-wide results, as well as results for each electoral district and for each individual school.

The results include two ties, in the electoral districts of Kelowna-Lake Country (tied between the BC Green Party and BC NDP) and Shuswap (tied between the BC Liberal Party and BC NDP).

You can view the complete results at studentvote.ca.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One dead after Highway 97A crash near Armstrong, police watchdog investigating
Next story
Commons showdown highlights tension between politics and science

Just Posted

The City of Kelowna’s temporary outdoor shelter on Recreation Avenue, pictured in winter 2019. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna outreach group hopes winter shelter comes soon

With the early onset of winter conditions this year, those without homes need shelter sooner

École de l’Anse-au-sable. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 outbreak forces closure of Kelowna school

French-language school École de l’Anse-au-sable will remain closed until Nov. 4

Kristyna Tomek and her daughters Zaya, 7, and Sofi, who is almost 1, enjoyed the Halloween Treat Trail in downtown Quesnel Thursday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Lindsay Chung photo)
Annual Halloween Treat Trail cancelled due to COVID-19

This year would have been the 15th edition of the event held at Mission Park Shopping Centre

Multiple motor vehicle incidents stalled traffic between Kelowna and Vernon on Highway 97 after a morning snowfall Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Pam Wiebe Brunsdon - Facebook)
Highway 97 traffic stalled by collisions on slick roads

Vernon-Kelowna commute slowed due to multiple accidents after morning snowfall

John Evans celebrates after scoring a goal against the Vernon Vipers on Oct. 24, 2020. (Tami Quan Photography)
Warriors raise $5000 for BC Cancer Research after thrilling OT win

Warriors forward John Evans had two goals in the 4-3 victory over the Vernon Vipers

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

FILE – B.C. Lions and Toronto Argonauts owner, Senator David Braley speaks after the CFL announced Vancouver will host the 2014 Grey Cup championship football game during a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday March 8, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Lions owner David Braley dead at 79

Braley had bought the CFL team prior to 1997 season

FILE – People go trick or treating in the rain on Halloween in Ottawa, on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Wash your hands, not your candy: UBC offers COVID-safe tips for Halloween trick-or-treating

Wearing a non-medical mask and keeping groups small is key

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Hit and run kills dog, severely injures West Kelowna man

The car was abandoned but police could not locate its driver

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a vehicle that crashed into a Vernon home on 17th Street Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (City of Vernon photo)
Three hurt after Mustang crashes into Vernon home

Vehicle occupants and one resident reported sustaining minor injuries in Sunday incident

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A heavy police presence was spotted in Lumby, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Facebook)
BREAKING: Police situation unfolding in Lumby

Police call for social media blackout in ongoing incident

NDP Leader John Horgan speaks with the owner of a barber shop while campaigning in Pitt Meadows, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Campaigning was restricted by the coronavirus pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Horgan’s B.C. majority came with historically low voter turnout

Barely half of eligible voters cast ballots in snap election

Most Read