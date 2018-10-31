Central Okanagan students receive Coast Capital education awards

Three students from the Central Okanagan school district are among 60 high school graduates selected to receive Coast Capital Youth Get It Education Awards for their commitment to pursue post-secondary studies in spite of significant adversity.

The Central Okanagan award winner trio included Kyle Beaudoin, who recently graduated from Rutland Senior Secondary.

Beaudoin received a $3,500 Standing Tall award to help fund his undergraduate degree in human kinetics at UBC Okanagan.

Kyle Beaudoin

“Coast Capital’s Youth Get It Education Awards are aimed at supporting the post-secondary aspirations of exemplary young British Columbians who have demonstrated extraordinary resolve in overcoming tough personal challenges,” said Maureen Young, the credit union’s director of community leadership.

“It’s one way we help build a richer future for youth in our communities by applauding the grit these students have shown in circumstances that would cause others to give up on their educational dreams.”

Beaudoin said the award will inspire him to continue to work hard to surmount any challenges life may throw at him.

“It’s great to have someone believe in you, because it motivates you to persevere against all odds,” Beaudoin said. “The award from Coast Capital is not just a financial help, it’s also a great morale booster for me.”

Among the other recipients is Ashley Robinson, a volunteer of the year civic award winner who plans to pursue her bachelor of business administration at Okanagan College.

Youth Get It Education Award recipients are selected from school districts and independent schools in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and the Okanagan, all market areas served by Coast Capital Savings. Since 2004, Coast Capital Savings has invested more than $2.1 million to help 806 students fund their post-secondary studies.

