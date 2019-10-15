Central Okanagan superintendent outlines priorities for 2019-2020 school year

Infrastructe and program development were main themes in presentation

Indigenous priorities like the district’s Equity in Action agreement with First Nation groups are some of the priorities for the 2019-2020 school year (Connor Trembley- Kelowna Capital News)

Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal has outlined his district’s strategic commitments for the 2019-2020 school year.

Kaardal’s presentation occurred at a school district board meeting last weekend, which focused on program development and infrastructure.

From a curriculum standpoint, Kardaal said implementing a social-emotional learning team for those with learning disabilities, completing an equity in action with First Nation groups to help advance Indigenous curriculum development and monitoring new French immersion programs at École Glenrosa Middle School as current initiatives his district is working on.

Prioritizing work around Rutland Middle School was the main theme of infrastructure talks at the meeting.

“We are continuing to work with the Ministry Capital Planning team to support additions and replacement to RMS,” Kaardal said.

“That work is going to continue and it’s a top priority for the district.”

The facility is over 70 years old and between 500 and 600 children are currently enrolled in the school.

In other infrastructure talks, Kardaal said securing a new site for Westside High School and advancing the construction of H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country are other infrastructure initiatives moving forward.

The B.C. government has said the proposed $36.6 million HS Grenda Junior Middle School would create 600 news spaces for students in grades six to eight.

According to the SD23 website, The Central Okanagan School District is the fifth-largest school district in B.C. with approximately 22,000 students.

