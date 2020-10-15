Requiring students to write the Foundation Skills Assessment testing continues to be a hot point of debate within the public school education community. (Contributed)

Central Okanagan teachers push to cancel FSA testing

School board defers request to committee for further discussion

Central Okanagan school trustees have received a request from the Central Okanagan Teachers Association (COTA) to cancel the controversial Foundation Skills Assessment testing for the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COTA has also asked the school board to support parents who choose to withdraw their child from the FSA testing for extenuating circumstances related to COVID-19.

The request generated discussion among the trustees, raising some contentious feelings about why the tests still continue despite an NDP promise prior to the last provincial election to eliminate them, and how the Fraser Institute misuses the test data results to rank public schools against each other and private schools on student education performance.

This year, because of the disruption caused by COVID, the FSA testing, normally done in the fall, has been delayed until February.

Moyra Baxter, chair of the Central Okanagan Board of Education, said her ongoing frustration has not been the test itself, given to Grade 4 and 7 students, but the publicizing of the data.

“It has never been the intent of these tests to rank schools, but that is what the Fraser Institute does every year and that information then get publicized by the media,” Baxter said.

Susan Bauhart, president of COTA, said that publicity can have a negative impact on staff and students, which she has seen first-hand in her teaching experience.

READ MORE: BCTF, school boards give mixed messaging on FSA testing

READS MORE: Student exemption from FSA testing up to parents

Vivian Evans, vice-president of the Central Okanagan Parents Advisory Council (COPAC), told the trustees she asked her son not be part of the testing because of the stress it placed on him, the feeling he was competing with other students.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, said the FSA testing is mandated by the ministry of education, meaning all school districts have to comply and report the testing result findings to the ministry.

Kaardal said the tests can provide valuable research data, when combined with all the other factors that go into assessing the learning performance issues of students in every school, but he was also is critical of how the data is used by the Fraser Institute.

But trustees also acknowledged that parents do look at the FSA findings posted by the Fraser Institute in helping them determine what school they want to enrol their kids in.

The school board opted to defer the two COTA requests to the education and student services committee Nov. 18 meeting to further discuss the issue and make a recommendation to the board on how to proceed.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Masks4Canada group calls for federal mask mandate to slow spread of COVID-19
Next story
Panting, spewing droplets, poor ventilation: What makes gyms a superspreading risk

Just Posted

RCMP on scene of the 1300 block of Sylvania Cres. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
RCMP raid Rutland home, neighbour relieved

Officers confirmed they are on scene for an ongoing drug investigation

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson of West Kelowna was arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
West Kelowna man arrested twice in six days after alleged back-to-back vehicle thefts

Thirty-one-year-old Bryce Williamson is facing numerous charges

New York Skyline.
Morning Start: New York City Is Going to Get Bigger to Prepare for Climate Change

Your morning start for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020

Peter Truch. (Supplied)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West – Peter Truch (Green)

Green candidate believes we deserve better, balanced representation in Victoria

Ben Stewart. (Photo by John Lehmann)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna West — Ben Stewart (Liberal)

Liberal candidate was elected MLA for Westside-Kelowna in 2009 and 2013

A Kelowna clinic decided to immunize their patients in a drive-thru flu clinic. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna clinic offers drive-thru flu shots

CGB Medical physician Dr. Janet Evans said they found drive-thru to be a safer option

Phillip Tallio with his supporters Marie Spetch and Robyn Batryn. (File photo)
Appeals trial begins for Bella Coola man convicted of killing toddler in 1983

Phillip Tallio was 17 at the time of the 22-month-old toddler’s daeth

The municipality of Summerland is adding 22 new electric vehicle charging stations. The first charging stations in Summerland were installed in 2013 and have seen increasing levels of use every year. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Drivers of electric cars flock to Summerland’s charging stations

Municipality adding 22 new stations to community

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
B.C. Green leader pushes Horgan on climate, Wilkinson on debt

Furstenau focuses radio debate on hydro imports, LNG

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Langley Liberal incumbant Mary Polak speaks at all-candidates meeting on Zoom. (Screenshot)
Langley all-candidates Zoom debate hijacked with lewd comments, sexual acts

Several people briefly took over Zoom meeting with Langley candidates on Wednesday night

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Area resident Jill Bubar shared a photo of the Gunther Ellison Road house fire in Enderby Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, to a Facebook group. (Jill Bubar - Facebook)
North Okanagan home total loss after morning blaze

Enderby Fire Department on scene mopping up hot spots

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Woman arrested in Shuswap after driving with B.C. licence plate from 1966

The woman is prohibited from driving in B.C.

Most Read