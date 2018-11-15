Central Okanagan trustees given their marching orders

The Central Okanagan Board of Education trustees have been given their committee assignments for the next year.

Moyra Baxter has already been re-elected by the trustees as board chair, with Julia Fraser serving as vice-chair from November 2018 to April 2019 and Rolli Cacchioni acting as vice-chair from May to mid-November 2019.

The committee roles for the trustees adopted at Wednesday’s school board meeting include:

Education and services committee—chairperson Norah Bowman; trustee committee members Chantelle Desrosiers and Amy Geistlinger

Finance and audit committee—chairperson Rolli Cacchioni; trustee committee members Julia Fraser and Lee-Ann Tiede

Planning and facilities committee—chairperson Julia Fraser; trustee committee members Rolli Cacchioni and Chantelle Desrosiers

Policy committee—chairperson Lee-Ann Tiede; trustee committee members Norah Bowman and Amy Geistlinger

Executive staff management committee—chairperson Chantelle Desosiers; trustee committee members Moyra Baxter and Rolli Cacchioni

The board of education is also represented on several provincial school trustee and outside organization committees.

Those appointments include:

B.C. School Trustees Association—representative Julia Fraser; alternate Leee-Ann Tiede

B.C. School Employers Association—representative Chantelle Desrosiers; alternate Norah Bowman

Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership—representative Rolli Cacchioni; alternate Norah Bowman

West Kelowna traffic safety committee—representatives Chantelle Desrosiers and Moyra Baxter



