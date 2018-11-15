Central Okanagan Board of Education chairperson Moyra Baxter with school district superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal. Photo: Capital News files

Central Okanagan trustees given their marching orders

Committee appointments for board of education trustees adopted

The Central Okanagan Board of Education trustees have been given their committee assignments for the next year.

Moyra Baxter has already been re-elected by the trustees as board chair, with Julia Fraser serving as vice-chair from November 2018 to April 2019 and Rolli Cacchioni acting as vice-chair from May to mid-November 2019.

The committee roles for the trustees adopted at Wednesday’s school board meeting include:

Education and services committee—chairperson Norah Bowman; trustee committee members Chantelle Desrosiers and Amy Geistlinger

Finance and audit committee—chairperson Rolli Cacchioni; trustee committee members Julia Fraser and Lee-Ann Tiede

Planning and facilities committee—chairperson Julia Fraser; trustee committee members Rolli Cacchioni and Chantelle Desrosiers

Policy committee—chairperson Lee-Ann Tiede; trustee committee members Norah Bowman and Amy Geistlinger

Executive staff management committee—chairperson Chantelle Desosiers; trustee committee members Moyra Baxter and Rolli Cacchioni

The board of education is also represented on several provincial school trustee and outside organization committees.

Those appointments include:

B.C. School Trustees Association—representative Julia Fraser; alternate Leee-Ann Tiede

B.C. School Employers Association—representative Chantelle Desrosiers; alternate Norah Bowman

Central Okanagan Early Years Partnership—representative Rolli Cacchioni; alternate Norah Bowman

West Kelowna traffic safety committee—representatives Chantelle Desrosiers and Moyra Baxter


barry.gerding@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
Next story
Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

Just Posted

Sandelin scores twice as Penticton Vees defeat West Kelowna Warriors

Penticton Vees bounced back to defeat the West Kelowna Warriors in second of home-and-home series

Kelowna’s definitive Christmas market list

We’ve prepared a list of every market in the Central Okanagan

Central Okanagan trustees given their marching orders

Committee appointments for board of education trustees adopted

International students hit hard by B.C. tuition fee hikes

Campaign seeks regulatory controls be imposed on post-secondary institutions

Festival of Trees returns to West Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

The fundraiser for the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation will run Nov. 23 to Jan. 4

Your weekday weather update

Flurries and more rain anticipated for the Okanagan - Shuswap

EU divorce deal in peril after two UK Cabinet ministers quit

Negotiators from Britain and the European Union have struck a proposed divorce deal that will be presented to politicians on both sides for approval, officials in London and Brussels said Tuesday.

Feds respond to sexual assault investigation at B.C. naval base

Report of Oct. 5 sexual assault on Vancouver Island base taken over by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing

Many of the missing are elderly and from Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 to the north of Paradise.

Canfor to buy 70 per cent stake in Swedish Vida Group for $580 million

The privately held company has nine sawmills in southern Sweden with an annual production capacity of 1.1 billion board feet.

Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in Khashoggi’s killing

Saudi Arabia’s top prosecutor is recommending the death penalty for five suspects charged with ordering and carrying out the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.

Mixing business and family: Trudeau turns to Singapore ancestors to widen trade

Trudeau’s ancestor, Esther Bernard, born Farquhar (1796-1838) was the daughter of Major-General William Farquhar (1774-1839), the first British Resident and Commandant of Singapore.

Okanagan mentor awarded national Coach of the Year

Penticton’s Rob Kober was named the Jack Donohue Coach of the Year

Baloney Meter: Will tougher penalties for gang members make Canada safer?

Since 2013, gang-related homicides in Canada’s largest cities have almost doubled

Most Read