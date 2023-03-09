Central Okanagan trustees move to silence false rhetoric

We’ve heard enough.

That was the message from Central Okanagan school trustees in eliminating the second public question/comment opportunity provided at board of education meetings.

Board chair Lee-Ann Tiede announced the move at the board meeting Wednesday, referencing several discriminatory and inflammatory comments made by parents at the Feb. 22 meeting, saying comments were made along with inappropriate conduct which have made students and staff feel unsafe.

“It has also been reported that recording of these meetings and social media comments that demean or belittle members of the board of education and public have made them feel unsafe to conduct board business,” said Tiede in a prepared statement.

“This current environment is compromising our ability to properly address the business of the board of education.”

Tiede said the board was following the advice of Central Okanagan Public Schools superintendent/CEO Kevin Kaardal, recommending the open question/comment period at public board meetings be suspended immediately because of violation of School District Policy 351 regarding a respectful workplace and creation of a workplace that is viewed as unsafe by staff and students.

Tiede further advised that recording on personal devices during board meetings will now be banned.

She noted the first question/comment period related specifically to action items on the school board meeting agenda will remain in place.

The move comes after the board initially considered ending the public question/comment period last fall but opted to keep it in place.

While trustees were unanimous in endorsing the resolutions, support was also expressed by school district administrative staff.

“This decision aligns with our guiding principles of diversity and inclusion, our cultural values of respect and equity, and our purpose of educating students in a safe, inclusive, equitable and inspirational learning environment,” said deputy superintendent Terry-Lee Beaudry.

“Bullying, discrimination, harassment and hate speech is not tolerated in our schools and workplaces, and we appreciate this effort to stop discriminatory behaviour at public board meetings.”

Delta Carmichael, school district secretary treasurer/CFO, added that school district staff consistently made themselves available to hear from members of the public, and continue to look forward to constructive and respectfully feedback through the many communication channels that exist to receive public input, including the school district website under the board meeting info link for ‘Questions & Comments.’

“As the parliamentarian to the board of education, as secretary treasurer/CFO, I am accountable for ensuring the business of the board is respectfully and successfully carried out at each board meeting,” said Carmichael in a statement.

“The action taken this evening will ensure the business of the board can be completed professionally and efficiently.”

Tiede told Black Press after the meeting it was unfortunate the board felt this action was needed.

“I would say it was a culmination of things rather than one particular thing that led us to this point,” she said, noting Central Okanagan is not the only school district in B.C. to have taken this action.

At the Feb. 25 meeting, a parent took issue with comments made by trustee Wayne Broughton in a Capital News article related to a billboard being taken down because it was found to be offensive.

She read back quotes Broughton had made in the article out of context, without stating what issue she was attempting to address before being cut off by Tiede upon reaching her three-minute allotted speaking time.

Broughton defended his point of view related to being supportive to LGBTQ2 students, of providing them a safe and inclusive sanctuary within our public schools at the Feb. 25 meeting, a point he referenced again at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We need to protect all our students from unhealthy rhetoric and let students be free to be themselves,” Broughton said.

Trustee Julia Fraser said it must be clearly understood to the public and reiterated by the board of education the verbal assault of untrue accusations against any trustee or staff member is not acceptable.

Fraser also spoke to ongoing negative comments on social media about the SOGI (Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity) program, adopted by the school district six years ago.

Fraser said she was a trustee when the SOGI initiative was adopted and called it an overwhelming success based on feedback she has heard from parents in the time since.

“My opinion is still that SOGI has been a positive resource for our school district,” said Fraser.

Parents in recent years have often taken the public question/comment period to voice criticisms about the SOGI program, supposed pornographic books in the schools and opposing the provincial vaccine program during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.