The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)

Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

COVID-19 weekly case totals in the Central Okanagan continue their downward trend as some surrounding communities begin to spike up, new data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) shows. Last week, Dec. 27, 2020, through Jan. 2, 2021, the Central Okanagan saw 139 test-positive cases of the virus.

The Central Okanagan recorded case totals upwards of 300 for the first two weeks the BCCDC released community-level local health area (LHA) data at the beginning of December. Since then, the cases have been on the decline, with 262 from Dec. 13–19 and 214 from Dec. 20–26.

To the north, Vernon recorded 76 cases of the virus from last week, an increase from the 48 noted the week previous.

In Penticton, health officials noted 15 cases, less than half the week previous, but further south in the South Okanagan LHA, which encompasses Oliver and Osoyoos, the count grew to 27 from 15.

BCCDC also released data showing the cumulative case total from January 2020 to the beginning of Dec. 2020. During that time, the Central Okanagan saw 2,289 cases of COVID-19. This number does not include December 2020, when more than 1,000 more cases were noted in the area, according to the BCCDC’s LHA data.

The BC Centre for Disease Control released cumulative total COVID-19 case counts from January 2020 to December 2020 for local health areas across the province Jan. 6. (BCCDC)

Coronavirus

