Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023.

Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Red Cross

Anyone wishing to donate should visit redcross.ca

Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees are encouraged to register with the Red Cross.

The Red Cross has been working closely with community leaders and all levels of government to provide humanitarian assistance.

Registration allows for the collection of data to understand the needs of and impacts on people. It also allows people to be reached despite being away from home and communicating with about available services and assistance.

Red Cross is currently working with the Ministry of Emergency Management and the Regional District of Central Okanagan to provide emergency lodging at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

Evacuees can register by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.

The organization continues to collect donations for immediate and ongoing relief and recovery efforts. Those looking to donate can visit redcross.ca.

Traders Cove hardest hit in Westside wildfire

