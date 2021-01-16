File photo

Central Okanagna school briefs: Bringing musical cheer to care home seniors

updates from the Jan. 13 board meeting

This past December, Okanagan Mission Secondary (OKM) Jazz 12 students brightened the season for seniors living in care homes thanks to their talented playing and the video editing skills of their teacher.

Megan Frederick, music director at OKM, said the project gave her students a performance goal to work towards, taught them about the importance of giving back and supporting our senior population, and hopefully brought joy to everyone at long-term care facilities.

For the video, family members of residents provided pictures and video messages for their loved ones. Students recorded individual performance tracks on their instruments at home to the song Silver Bells.

A portion of the video prepared for the residents of Glenmore Lodge was shown.

To view the full video, as well as the videos prepared for the Spring Valley Care Home and Stuart Lake Hospital, visit the YouTube Channel of Megan Frederick.

Family literacy week

The Central Okanagan Board of Education has declared the week of Jan. 24-31, 2021, as Family Literacy Week in public schools.

Family Literacy week has been celebrated by the school district dating back to 1999, with Family Literacy Day earmarked for Jan. 27, helping to raise awareness about the importance of reading and engaging in other literacy-related activities as a family.

Enhancement agreements

The board of education has entered into an Enhancement Agreement with the École Dorothea Walker Elementary School PAC for the purchase and installation of a playground.

The school district will provide a $50,000 loanto the École Dorothea Walker Elementary

School parent advisory council to assist with the purchase and installation of the playground.

The school district has reached a similar agreement with École Casorso Elementary School for the creation of a GaGa ball court.

Catchment for H.S. Grenda school approved

The new H.S. Grenda Middle School in Lake Country will open in September 2021.

The school board has ratified the approval of a middle school catchment boundary, which matches the same catchment boundary that currently exists for George Elliot Secondary.

Windstorm havoc

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent/CEO of Central Okanagan Public Schools, reports last week’s windstorm on Tuesday evening caused some headaches for students and staff at Davidson Road Elementary in Lake Country.

The storm knocked out power at the school and would not be restored that day, so steps were taken for students to be picked up by their parents with a small number transported to George Elliot Secondary School.

Power was restored to Davidson Road Elementary by the next day.

READ MORE: KSS looking to relocate French Immersion students

French Immersion registration

Families interested in the French Immersion program enrolment for Kindergarten learners are invited to attend one of the upcoming virtual open houses.

Visit the Central Okanagan Public Schools website for further details.

FSA testing

The ministry of education recently announced the change in dates for the writing of the Foundation Skills Assessment.

The FSA will be administered to all Grade 4 and 7 students between Feb. 15 and March 12, 2021.

The school board has reiterated the FSA results should not be released to the public allowing schools to be ranked against each other by the Fraser Institute. The education ministry has not responded yet to the concerns of Central Okanagan trustees.

