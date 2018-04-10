Centre of Gravity lineup ain’t nothing to mess with

Get ready to ‘Bring da Ruckus’ this summer as Centre of Gravity claims triumph over this year’s festival line-up.

Wu-Tang Clan will headline the event along with Zedd, French Montana, Illenium, Action Bronson, and Jauz. Produced by Wet Ape Productions and Live Nation Canada, #COGFEST returns to Kelowna in City Park for three days of high energy sports and music in July.

All nine members of the Wu-Tang Clan will hit the stage, including Method Man, RZA, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, GZA, U-God, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna who are touring to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

This year’s all-ages event will also feature performances from Keys N Krates, Elephante, GTA, Spag Heddy, Kill the Noise, Grey, Neon Steve and more.

The beach festival will feature live performances on two stages, more than 150 international athletes competing in everything from beach volleyball to basketball, freestyle motocross, skateboarding and BMX. New this year will also be the addition of an ax-throwing zone.

Center of Gravity general admission weekend passes go on sale Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m for $149.95 plus tax.

Centre of Gravity will take place July 26 -29 in City Park.

