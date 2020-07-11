Several crimes saw an increase in Peachland during the pandemic. (Contributed)

Certain crimes increased in Peachland during pandemic

Theft from vehicles, vehicle incidents, and break and enters have increased during the pandemic

As businesses shut down and people were forced to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns, certain crimes increased in Peachland.

In a quarterly report, the district’s RCMP detachment showed general property offences increased in April and June compared to the incidents recorded from January to March. Commercial and residential break-and-enter incidents both increased since the last quarter as well.

Motor vehicle collisions also increased this quarter, with 11 occurrences compared to three at the beginning of the year. Non-injury vehicular incidents also increased.

And, while there was an increased awareness about domestic abuse as people stayed indoors with their families during the pandemic, violence in relationship charges decreased from April to June.

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon will give a more thorough presentation regarding Peachland’s crime statistics during the district’s board meeting on Tuesday, July 14.

To watch the meeting, visit this site.

READ: Regional District of Central Okanagan support North Westside governance study

READ: Okanagan and Shuswap MPS want federal funds to help stop invasive species

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Trio of orphaned Alberta grizzly bear cubs find new home at Vancouver zoo

Just Posted

COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Those who were downtown or at the waterfront from June 25 to July 6 maybe have been exposed to COVID-19.

Pianos return to Kelowna parks

The Pianos in Parks program was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Certain crimes increased in Peachland during pandemic

Theft from vehicles, vehicle incidents, and break and enters have increased during the pandemic

UPDATE: YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

‘Made in the Cowichan Valley’ coming to a wine bottle near you

Cowichan Valley has the honour of being the first sub-GI outside of the Okanagan

VIDEO: Vancouver Island cat missing 18 months reunited with family

Blue the cat found at Victoria museum 17 kilometres from home

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

A rain event July 9 made way for a glorious sight

Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

Summerland to allow in-person attendance at July 13 council meetings

Two meetings will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room to accommodate public

Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5K for those who lost everything in early morning blaze

Most Read