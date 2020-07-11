Certain crimes increased in Peachland during pandemic

Theft from vehicles, vehicle incidents, and break and enters have increased during the pandemic

As businesses shut down and people were forced to stay home due to COVID-19 concerns, certain crimes increased in Peachland.

In a quarterly report, the district’s RCMP detachment showed general property offences increased in April and June compared to the incidents recorded from January to March. Commercial and residential break-and-enter incidents both increased since the last quarter as well.

Motor vehicle collisions also increased this quarter, with 11 occurrences compared to three at the beginning of the year. Non-injury vehicular incidents also increased.

And, while there was an increased awareness about domestic abuse as people stayed indoors with their families during the pandemic, violence in relationship charges decreased from April to June.

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon will give a more thorough presentation regarding Peachland’s crime statistics during the district’s board meeting on Tuesday, July 14.

