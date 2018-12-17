Romaine lettuce is seen at market in Montreal on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. PAUL CHIASSON / THE CANADIAN PRESS

CFIA announces recall of some types of cauliflower, lettuce due to E. coli fears

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has announced a recall of certain types of cauliflower and lettuce due to possible E. coli contamination.

In a post on its website, the agency says the products were produced by California-based Adam Bros. Farming Inc., and distributed in at least six provinces: Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The affected products include cauliflower with the Adam Brothers Family Farms logo, as well as green and red leaf lettuces that were sold in bulk without packaging.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the recall, but anyone who thinks they may have purchased affected products should throw them out or return them.

It says the recall was triggered by one in the U.S., which resulted from an E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

U.S. officials said last week that a water reservoir at Adam Bros. Farms in Santa Barbara County tested positive for the bacterial strain, and the owners are co-operating with authorities.

Read more: Food agency taking steps to prevent entry of lettuce suspected in E. coli cases

Read more: Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The Canadian Press

CFIA announces recall of some types of cauliflower, lettuce due to E. coli fears

