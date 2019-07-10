Chachi’s ‘coming soon’ to Orchard Park Mall. (Facebook)

Chachi’s Sandwiches coming to Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna

Orchard Park Mall said Chachi’s is coming soon but a specific date has yet to be set

Some new eats are coming to Orchard Park Mall.

Chachi’s Sandwiches will be the newest addition to the food court, providing gourmet sandwiches made from locally sourced ingredients, and is set to arrive “soon.”

The company started in Calgary in 2006. It currently has 23 locations across B.C., Alberta and Manitoba.

The new Kelowna and Surrey (Guildford Shopping Centre) locations will bring the chain up to 25 locations—all located within Western Canada.

You can find more about the delicious new offerings that Chachi’s will bring to Kelowna at chachis.ca.

