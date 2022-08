Crash on Enterprise by Powick. (Jordy Cunningham/ Capital News)

A three-vehicle collision is blocking Enterprise Way northbound.

The chain reaction crash happened at about 2:30 p.m. near Powick Road.

One of the vehicles is leaking liquid onto the road, while two of the vehicles have extensive front-end damage.

According to those on the scene, no one appeared to be injured.

Traffic is slow going in the area.

car crashKelowna