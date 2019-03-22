Challenge issued to keep Okanagan Rail Trail free of dog poop

A Lake Country resident is challenging others to take extra bags with them

It’s that time of year again: dog poop season.

Now that the snow has melted, angry Lake Country residents have taken to Facebook to post their disgust about the amount of dog poop left along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Karen John Mellor posted on a Lake Country community Facebook page, showing a few droppings along the rail trail and warning others to pick up after their dogs. The post gathered more than 40 comments.

Joanna Long posted that she will take up the no poop banner and issued a challenge.

“If we all take extra grocery bags with us, and some extra poop bags, maybe we can keep our trails clean. I for sure will be doing this when I go,” she wrote. “It is sad we have to do this, however, all the complaining, shaming and confronting will not make much of a difference.”

She challenged the community to take an extra bag during walks to keep the community clean.

“My extra bags are officially in my van,” she wrote.

edit@kelownacapnews.com
