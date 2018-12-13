Kelowna Chamber nominations open for Top 40 Over 40

The Kelowna Chamber is launching the 2019 edition of its enduringly popular program Top 40 Over Forty.

Now in its fifth year of searching out high achievers and bringing their stories to the public, the chamber has enlisted support from an independent judging panel and from presenting sponsor BDO LLP, who have backed the program since its inception in 2014, according to the chamber in a news release.

“This is BDO’s fifth year as the Presenting Sponsor of the Top 40 program. We truly believe it is a wonderful program that allows us as a community to take a moment each week and step back and celebrate those special individuals in our business community who drive our city’s economy and stimulate positive change. Through the weekly profiles, the public has a chance to see and hear more about the back stories of these dynamic individuals which may in turn help light the flame in some of our younger future entrepreneurs and CEOs. BDO Canada is committed to making a difference in the communities in which we do business,” said Mike Gilmore, office managing partner with BDO Canada LLP.

One judge for the 2019 year has his own story, having been honoured as a Top 40 Under Forty but now aged out and has joined the program from the inside. Media sponsors for the 2019 program include the Kelowna Capital News. Stories or interviews on two honourees each week will be run in the newspaper from Feb. 13 through June 26. After that, the chamber will gather all the honourees together for a wrap-up celebration in the Innovation Centre to toast their election to this select group of outstanding individuals in Kelowna.

Now, it’s time to call for nominations for the program. The online form makes it easy to nominate someone, or to self-nominate. From there, applications are reviewed by the judging committee, and selection lists are built for our 2019 cohort of 40 Honourees. Nominations close March 31. To nomimate someone or yourself, visit https://www.kelownachamber.org/events-programs/top40/over40/.

