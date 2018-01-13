A child plays in the snow in Chilliwack. (@am_hurley/Instagram)

Chance of snow and rain in Kelowna’s forecast

The next few days are expected to be cloudy with a few chances of rain and snow later in the week

The next few days are expected to remain cloudy before a chance of showers in Kelowna.

Today will be cloudy with a high of 0 C and tonight will have a high of -2 C, according to Environment Canada.

Road conditions continue to be slippery.

Slippery sections have been reported on Highway 5 this morning, according to DriveBC. Slushy sections have also been reported from Lake Country to Crystal Waters Road.

Clouds will remain until later in the week.

On Tuesday there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with a high of 2 C. That evening there is a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries with a low of 0 C.

Wednesday has a 40 per cent chance of flurries followed by a 60 per cent chance that night, followed by Thursday’s 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries.

