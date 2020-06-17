Chapman Parkade rehabilitation project nearly finished

The fifth level of the parkade will be closed until June 24 as the project is completed

The Chapman Parkade rehabilitation project is almost complete.

The City of Kelowna announced the parkade’s fifth level will be closed from June 18 to June 24 as crews work to complete the project, working on the final coating in the area which will mark the end of the project started in 2019.

“Crews will be coating a portion of the roof deck level, initiated in 2019 to fulfill the maintenance requirements and together with all the other work completed promote longevity of the parade,” the city’s parking service manager Dave Duncan said.

In the last year, city crews replaced level ramp theatres, installed protective traffic deck coating, repainted the interior, and made various sealant and concrete repairs.

The rehabilitation work is valued at approximately $1.1 million.

For more downtown parking options, visit the city’s site.

