Charges laid after West Kelowna restaurant assault

An assault at a West Kelowna restaurant on March 27 has resulted in charges being laid against a 36-year old Okanagan man.

West Kelowna RCMP was called to the scene in the 2300-block of Hwy. 97 around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday after an alleged unprovoked attack on a restaurant patron. It was also believed that the suspect had damaged some of the victim’s property.

An investigation, including a review of CCTV footage at the restaurant, resulted in the suspect’s arrest after West Kelowna RCMP recognized the man.

The man was arrested on March 31 and was held in custody for his court date on April 1.

“The RCMP are happy to see a person identified as the suspect through the strong efforts of the investigative team with the cooperation of members of the public for this seemingly unprovoked attack”, said Staff Sergeant Duncan Dixon.

Dallas Morin is facing charges of assault and mischief.

