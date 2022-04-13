Charges laid against man in Kelowna vaccine clinic outburst

A Kelowna anti-vaccine protestor will face charges in court on April 14 after a July 2021 incident that allegedly saw racial slurs hurled at a member of the media.

Bruce Orydzuk, who is also set to appear in Kelowna court for a separate incident in May, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. The man is accused of hurling threats at Global reporter Darrian Matassa-Fung.

Charges also came down this week for Linda Jackson, who is accused of interrupting a Remembrance Day ceremony in Nov. 2021 .

A group of protestors arrived at the informal ceremony with their own microphone and speakers, hijacking the otherwise somber get-together with anti-vaccine speeches.

Jackson has been charged with disturbing the order or solemnity of a meeting. She is set to appear in Kelowna court on May 19.

