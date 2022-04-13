(File photo)

Charges laid against man in Kelowna vaccine clinic outburst

Bruce Orydzuk was attending a protest against vaccines last year

A Kelowna anti-vaccine protestor will face charges in court on April 14 after a July 2021 incident that allegedly saw racial slurs hurled at a member of the media.

Bruce Orydzuk, who is also set to appear in Kelowna court for a separate incident in May, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. The man is accused of hurling threats at Global reporter Darrian Matassa-Fung.

Charges also came down this week for Linda Jackson, who is accused of interrupting a Remembrance Day ceremony in Nov. 2021 .

A group of protestors arrived at the informal ceremony with their own microphone and speakers, hijacking the otherwise somber get-together with anti-vaccine speeches.

Jackson has been charged with disturbing the order or solemnity of a meeting. She is set to appear in Kelowna court on May 19.

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMP

Previous story
Ammunition, stun gun seized following arrest near Surrey border
Next story
Groundbreaking ceremony for massive development downtown

Just Posted

Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
City of Kelowna investing millions in waterworks projects for 2022

(File photo)
Charges laid against man in Kelowna vaccine clinic outburst

West Kelowna Warriors had a full capacity crowd for their game five win over the Vernon Vipers (Photo - Tami Quan Photography/Contributed)
West Kelowna Warriors set second-round date with Salmon Arm

Gray Monk Estate Winery (photo submitted)
New things for spring at Gray Monk Winery