The Calgary driver involved in the fatal Lake Louise hit and run has been charged. (File photo)

Charges laid in Golden arrest after fatal Lake Louise hit and run

The man was arrested in Golden, after allegedly striking two Ontarians in Lake Louise Thursday

Charges have been laid against the man who was arrested in Golden on Thursday, Aug. 5 for a fatal hit and run that took place in Lake Louise.

Rhowel Esperanza, 45, of Calgary, Alta., has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to stop after an accident resulting in death and failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm, according to RCMP.

The charges come after an investigation into the incident, in which a couple from Ontario was struck by a westbound pickup truck struck them on the shoulder of Highway 1 that morning. The couple had parked their car at a rest area and were standing on the shoulder of the road to take pictures, according to investigators.

The truck did not stop and Golden RCMP later found the vehicle involved in the collision just before noon on the same day and arrested the driver.

The male victim died on scene, after attempts to resuscitate him failed. The female victim was brought to the hospital with serious injuries.

Process is underway to have Esperanza brought back to Alberta to face the charges, according to RCMP.

Claire Palmer
Editor for the Golden Star
