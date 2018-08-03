Charges laid in Kelowna Dark Web drug bust

A Kelowna man and woman face multiple trafficking, importing /exporting a controlled substance, and firearm related charges after the Kelowna RCMP made a drug bust last October related to the trafficking of carfentanil and fentanyl through the Dark Web.

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face 14 separate charges.

In September 2016, the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit started what it called a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation dubbed “Project E-Neophile,” the RCMP said in a news release at the time.

The focus of that investigation were two Kelowna residents suspected of importing bulk quantities of fentanyl and carfentanil from overseas, the RCMP release said.

The drugs were then trafficked throughout Canada and internationally to the United States, Australia and Europe, via the Dark Web of the Internet.

The charge dates range from Aug. 31, 2016, to Aug. 9, 2017.

