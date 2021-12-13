RCMP

Charges laid in Vernon stabbing

36-year-old facing assault charge and breach of probation

A Vernon man has been arrested and now faces charge in relation to a recent stabbing.

Christopher Robert Hubley, of Vernon, was arrested Dec. 8 following an incident where a 38-year-old man has was taken to hospital Nov. 27. RCMP were called to the 2600 block of 27th Avenue after a man with stab wounds had entered a location. The man was transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious, non-life threatening injuries.

During the initial investigation, police were able to connect the incident to a residence located in the 2800-block of 35th Street where four people were arrested and taken into custody without incident. All four individuals were released from custody.

“The investigation has progressed to a point where the BC Prosecution Service has now approved charges against one of the individuals initially arrested by police,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said.

Hubley, 36, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of breach of probation in relation to the incident.

He remains in custody until his next court appearance later today.

As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.

READ MORE: Vernon stabbing beleived targetted act: RCMP

READ MORE: Young Enderby man missing

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganRCMPstabbing

Previous story
Ninja the cat survives Abbotsford flooding, travels almost 20 km to former home
Next story
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Just Posted

Fire at abandoned home. (Brennan Phillips/ Black Press Media)
Fire at abandoned Kelowna home

Still from ‘This As Not a Ceremony’ (National Film Board of Canada)
Westbank First Nation-based filmmaker showcased at Sundance Film Festival

Marissa Bourgonje was last seen in West Kelowna on Dec. 11 (Kelowna RCMP)
West Kelowna, 15-year-old female missing

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass, as well as Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt will see intense bands of snow of up to 15 centimetres. Black Press File Photo.
Potential overnight snowfall across B.C. Interior