Charity project to honour Kelowna RCMP partners with Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Each Fall Third Space Life Charity hosts the Gratitude Project, a 30-day initiative dedicated to practicing gratitude in our city and honouring the local RCMP.

This year’s Gratitude Project includes the second annual Family Fun Day at the Kelowna RCMP detachment on Sept. 29. The event provides a fun way for Kelowna residents to connect with the RCMP and their family members.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include fun for all ages – the RCMP canine unit, squad cars, food trucks, an art market, face painting, kids crafts, inflatables, photo booth, candy station, carnival games, prizes, giveaways and more.

This year’s chosen charity partner for the Gratitude Project is the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna. The CAC works closely with the Kelowna RCMP to ensure that children and youth in need can grow and live in a safe, friendly environment. The CAC acts as personal and family advocates to children and youth affected by abuse, changing the long-term outcomes and building a stronger community through support and education.

Third Space Life Charity is the host of the annual Gratitude Project and provides counselling, coaching and specialized programs to those in need in our community, regardless of financial barriers.

