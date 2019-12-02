Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at www.rotarycentreforhearts.com and the RCA Box Office. (Contributed)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to take the stage in Kelowna

The unique adaption presented by New Vintage Theatre takes place at the Rotary Arts Centre on Dec. 6

New Vintage Theatre kicks off the holiday season with Roald Dahl’s classic, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna on Friday.

The unique production features all of the excitement of the classic along with many surprises that will only ben seen in this production.

“We have incorporated many fantastic elements including Old Trout Puppet Workshop puppets and magic along with a spectacular set,” said artistic director Bonnie Gratz.

A golden ticket contest will be held and after seeing the show families are invited into a candy room where they will be able to explore and meet the outstanding cast featuring New Vintage favourites Graham Daley, Ethan Landygo, Peter Church, Josie Morrow, Kirsti Hack, Aly Rothery and Blake Wilkins along with youth and teen cast members.

Perfect for all ages, New Vintage Theatre is pleased to offer another holiday classic for families to enjoy this year.

Tickets range from $15 to $25 and are available at www.rotarycentreforhearts.com and the RCA Box Office.

READ MORE: TV Show Small Town Stars to feature celebrities helping out Okanagan community

READ MORE: Santa flies into Lake Country on helicopter for winery’s food bank fundraiser

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Woman dies in North Okanagan crash
Next story
Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

Just Posted

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to take the stage in Kelowna

The unique adaption presented by New Vintage Theatre takes place at the Rotary Arts Centre on Dec. 6

Central Okanagan Hospice Association lights shining tree of memories

Lighting the tree is an annual tradition for the Kelowna community to remember those they have lost

Jetsitters babysitting service to be available in Kelowna come spring 2020

Jetsitters provides childcare, petcare and equipment rentals in popular destinations across Western Canada

TV Show Small Town Stars to feature celebrities helping out Okanagan community

The online TV series focuses on celebrities and the impact they have on helping others

Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

More snow is expected overnight regionwide.

VIDEO: Harbour Air gears up for launch of first fully-electric commercial seaplane

Harbour Air is launching what it’s calling the first-ever fully-electric commercial plane

$50 million available for rural high-speed internet projects

Largest ever intake of the Connecting British Columbia program

Cookie fundraiser provides $1,170 for Summerland toy drive

Six-year-old girl organizes baking initiative for Summerland Fire Department

Sagmoen expected in Vernon courts for trial start

Pre-trial conference allotted an extra week to trial proper

UPDATE: Woman dies in North Okanagan crash

Highway 97A closed for several hours during Dec. 1 incident in Spallumcheen

Summerland volleyball team places eighth in provincial

Senior girls team had been ranked 10th going into tournament

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

Mother charged with abducting child from Canada to face trial in UK this week

Saanich officer says Jersey crown counsel doesn’t support extraditing Lauren Etchells back to Canada

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Most Read