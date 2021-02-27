RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

The man was wanted on several warrents in Alberta; was held overnight but released

Chase RCMP arrested an intoxicated man on Feb. 21 but according to the local commander, he was not in custody long.

According to a statement from Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, officers were called to assist paramedics who had been called to the Miners Bluff Road area along the Trans-Canada Highway west of Chase.

Kennedy described the patient being attended to as a ‘man down’ who got up and began screaming at paramedics before running out into highway traffic. RCMP officers who were in Lee Creek when the call came in rushed to the scene. By the time they arrived, the man had run off into open farmland south of the highway. Police eventually found him hiding in a hay barn.

The 45-year-old man, an Alberta resident, was arrested for intoxication in a public place. According to Kennedy’s report, he was also found to have several outstanding warrants in Alberta and should not have been in BC. He was also not supposed to be consuming alcohol.

According to Kennedy, the man was charged with failing to comply with conditions and held in custody ahead of a bail hearing the following morning. When the man’s day in court came, Crown Counsel entered a stay of proceedings and the man was released.

READ MORE: Collaboration on Shuswap highway project receives national award

READ MORE: Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission
Next story
Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

Just Posted

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
West Kelowna billboard bearing anti-vaccine messaging deemed misleading

Ad Standards investigated the billboard, noting a lack of evidence to support the messaging

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Christina Camilleri: Making holistic health care accessible

Christina Camilleri founded and operates Healthy Essentials Clinic

Carmen Rempel. (Phil McLachlan, Capital News)
Kelowna Gospel Mission’s executive director is uniquely feminine, and unapologetic for it

Carmen Rempel started her role last year

(City of Kelowna)
Kelowna staff caution against 1,200-home proposal in Upper Mission

Staff say project is at odds with city policy, compromises transportation system, more

Jennifer Kammonen. (Phil McLachlan, Kelowna Capital News)
‘It’s really dirty stuff’: Kelowna woman tackles pool maintenance solo

Jennifer Kammonen owns Eco Natural Aquatics

Abbotsford’s Kris Collins turned to TikTok out of boredom when the provincial COVID-19 lockdown began in March 2020. She now has over 23 million followers on the video app. Photo: Submitted
Internet famous: Abbotsford’s Kris Collins is a TikTok comedy queen

Collins has found surprise stardom alone with a phone

Baldy Mountain Resort is temporarily closed following the death of a resort family member. Pictured above is a sunrise at the resort, Feb. 19, 2021. (Baldy Mountain Resort/Facebook)
Baldy Mountain ski hill closed following death of resort family member

Authorities currently investigating, resort set to reopen Sunday, Feb. 27

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Chase RCMP arrest intoxicated man running into highway traffic

The man was wanted on several warrents in Alberta; was held overnight but released

Nanaimo children’s author and illustrator Lindsay Ford’s latest book is ‘Science Girl.’ (Photo courtesy Lindsay Ford)
B.C. children’s writer encourages girls to pursue the sciences in new book

Lindsay Ford is holding a virtual launch for latest book, ‘Science Girl’

Pig races at the 145th annual Chilliwack Fair on Aug. 12, 2017. Monday, March 1, 2021 is Pig Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 28 to March 6

Pig Day, Canadian Bacon Day and Grammar Day are all coming up this week

Staff from the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre, passersby, RCMP and Nanaimo Fire Rescue carried a sick 300-kilogram steller sea lion up the steep bluff at Invermere Beach in north Nanaimo in an attempt to save the animal’s life Thursday. (Photo courtesy Marine Mammal Rescue Centre)
300-kilogram sea lion muscled up from B.C. beach in rescue attempt

Animal dies despite efforts of Nanaimo marine mammal rescue team, emergency personnel and bystanders

Doctors and counsellors warn of an increase in panic attacks, anxiety, depression and suicide ideas between ages 10 to 14, in Campbell River. ( Black Press file photo)
Extended pandemic feeding the anxieties of B.C.’s youth

Parents not sure what to do, urged to reach out for help

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kara Sorensen, diagnosed with lung cancer in July, says it’s important for people to view her as healthy and vibrant, rather than sick. (Photo courtesy of Karen Sorensen)
B.C. woman must seek treatment overseas for inoperable lung cancer

Fundraising page launched on Karen Sorensen’s behalf, with a goal of $250,000

Most Read