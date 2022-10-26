Chase RCMP investigate two suspicious instances. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP investigate two suspicious instances. (Black Press file photo)

Chase RCMP investigate the case of the suspicious blanket

Two concerned citizens saw a suspicious shape on the South Thompson River

Chase RCMP were called out twice in less than 10 days to investigate what appeared to be a body washed up on the shores of the South Thompson River.

In the first instance on Oct. 12, a fisherman noticed a blanket wrapped around what appeared to be a human-shaped object. The object was resting in two feet of water near a sandbar in the middle of the river. The fisherman told police the blanket appeared to be blood-stained.

Officers had to travel by boat to the scene; however, when they arrived the river was too low for the RCMP boat to reach the sandbar, so the fisherman offered to transport police to the site.

According to Sgt. Barry Kennedy, officers waded over to the blanket to investigate.

“What initially appeared to be blood splotches, was in fact, a red floral pattern on a beige background,” said Kennedy.

To everyone’s relief, the blanket contained just sand and rocks.

Then on Oct. 20 about 3 p.m., a driver travelling along the Trans-Canada Highway thought he saw something human-shaped, covered with birds, on the banks of the South Thompson River near Pritchard. Officers responded and walked along the shore for what Kennedy described was a considerable distance, only to find a human-shaped log with a bunch of birds on it.

READ MORE: Sicamous Eagles debut new logo in home-game victory versus Revelstoke rivals

READ MORE: Rotary club’s plans to fund swimming dock at Canoe Beach stalled by province

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeRCMPShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Indigenous people to have greater control over child welfare under new B.C. legislation
Next story
‘Substantial damage’ more likely this storm season due to drought-weakened trees: BC Hydro

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
Wind warnings issued for Coquihalla, Connector highways

Black smoke billows from a mobile home in Oyama on Oct. 26. (Scott Polie/Facebook)
Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

Tyler Jack Newton (Photo - RCMP)
‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature

Conceptual rendering of commercial/residential building proposed for Abbott Street and Cedar Avenue. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Different layouts proposed for possible development on Kelowna’s Abbott Street

Pop-up banner image