Chase RCMP say man faces firearms charges after pistol reported falling from pants

Police say firearm was listed as stolen in 2005

On Feb. 10 Chase RCMP responded to a report of a pistol falling from a man’s waistband. The man was located by police and now faces multiple charges. (File photo)

A man is facing multiple charges after Chase RCMP responded to a report of a pistol falling from a person’s pants.

The report was received by police around 4:45 p.m. on Feb. 10. The complainant, said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy, was convinced they saw a “male pedestrian drop a pistol from his waistband then pick it back up.”

Responding officers located and detained the man for possession of a weapon. Kennedy said the man denied having a gun before police found a revolver in his pocket.

“The male then claimed that the revolver was a family heirloom which had been passed down from generation to generation,” said Kennedy. “Police records indicate the firearm was stolen in Nova Scotia in 2005.”

Kennedy said the man is facing charges including possession of stolen property and firearms offences.

