Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.

‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

Early Thursday morning, the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) team was called to help the RCMP find a patient missing from Kelowna General Hospital.

At around 2 a.m., COSAR got a call from the Kelowna RCMP asking for help to find a patient who had walked away from the hospital shortly after having surgery.

Ground crews on foot and e-bikes searched the area along Abbott Street, and at 8 a.m. a team found the missing patient’s backpack.

COSAR’s new labrador retriever, Chase, was brought to the scene and within minutes he had located the 86-year-old man lying under a pile of leaves and suffering from severe hypothermia.

Chase was lovingly nicknamed ‘The Wonder Dog’ by the COSAR, just two weeks ago when he joined the team. He is two-and-a-half years old and, along with his handler Terry Downs, has spent over 2,000 hours training.

“Research has shown that search and rescue dogs are equivalent to 20 ground personnel,” says COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie. “He proved his worth today.”

READ MORE: Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

READ MORE: Kelowna MMA gym’s anti-vaccine policy prompts misguided nasty phone calls to yoga studio

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces $2B for affordable, middle-income family home projects
Next story
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Just Posted

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

Orchard Park mall gets a new satellite visitors centre for tourists.
Tourism centre opens at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

The shopping centre has a new space dedicated to helping tourists enjoy the city

‘A Decaying Fort and a Lack of Guidance’ by Ericka Walker will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until July 11.
New print and paper exhibit opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Nova Scotia-based printmaker is sharing her work at Kelowna Art Gallery until July

Interior Health reported 288 cases in Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’ 214. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID hospitalizations top 400 in B.C. as province reports 1,205 new cases

Three more deaths reported Thursday

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A driver crashed into the Monster Vineyard on Lower Bench Road on April 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Vehicle drives into Penticton vineyard

The driver of the truck was taken away in ambulance

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

Most Read