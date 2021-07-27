Chase woman facing firearms charge following gunfire at Kamloops hotel

An emergency response team converged on the Hospitality Inn at 500 West Columbia St. as officers in at least 12 vehicles surrounded the motel on Oct. 16, 2020. (Kamloops This Week photo)

A Chase woman has been charged with possession of a restricted firearm following an RCMP investigation into shots fired at a Kamloops hotel.

On Oct. 16, 2020, Kamloops RCMP responded to a report of multiple shots fired at a Hospitality Inn at 500 Columbia St. W. According to police, initial reports indicated a group of individuals was seen in a parking lot when gunfire erupted. One person located in the area suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at hospital.

Schools in the vicinity were requested to “hold and secure” as the investigation progressed.

In a Tuesday, July 27 media release, RCMP spokesperson Const. Crystal Evelyn said a lengthy investigation was conducted by the RCMP Targeted Enforcement Unit, and a report was submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for charge assessment.

Charges were subsequently approved and a summons was issued. Jennifer Lindsay Manuel, 38, of Chase, was charged with possession of a restricted firearm.

