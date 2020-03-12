It’s a good time to catch a budget-friendly flight at KLW (Paul Clarke - Kelowna Capital News)

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

If you’re willing to travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic there are some sweet flight deals to be found.

A flight to sunny Hawaii from Kelowna Internation Airport (YLW) will now cost you as low as $409.

Craving the big city? Why not enjoy a round-trip flight to San Francisco for under $300 and see the Golden Gate Bridge with your own eyes.

READ MORE: Kelowna airport travel show is a go despite growing coronavirus unease

If you’re craving a rush of adrenaline, you can hope on a round-trip flight to Las Vegas with your friends for under $200.

If you want to brush up on your Spanish, a round-trip flight to Mexico will cost you as little as $500.

Despite the deals, travellers are encouraged to visit the Government of Canada’s website to view all of the travel alerts and advisories from the novel-coronavirus.

YLW is already feeling the impact from the novel coronavirus pandemic. Between Jan. 2019 and Jan. 2020, there has almost four per cent drop in traffic through the airport.

Most Read