Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

For the time being, Vernon has the cheapest gas prices in B.C.

The website gasbuddy.com shows Vernon with nine of the top-10 cheapest prices for fuel in the province, ranging from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9 per litre.

Three of four gas stations along 25th Avenue to 43rd Street have gas for $1.14.9, the other is at $1.16.9.

One Prince George outlet ($1.15.9) prevented a Vernon sweep of the top-10 prices.

Gas in the northern B.C. capital ranges from $1.15.9 to $1.19.9.

In the Thompson-Okanagan, gas is considerably higher.

Prices in Kelowna, as of Tuesday morning, ranged from $1.29.9 to $1.31.9; in Penticton, prices go from $1.29.9 to $1.32.9; and in Kamloops, prices are listed between $1.24.9 and $1.28.9.

In Vancouver, gas is going for between $1.49.9 and $1.51.9.

Previous story
Teen trapped in Los Angeles pipe for 12 hours

Just Posted

Volunteer search for West Kelowna man ends

An average of 41 searchers per day volunteered nearly 1,400 hours over five days.

Women in Business: Corie Griffiths works to sell a region

The Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission focusses on developing, attracting business

Rediscover Rutland: URBA excited for development

What’s happening in Rutland? Plenty to get excited about

Okanagan boy continues fight for his life

Evan Shishakly is making some headway in the fight against a life-threatening infection.

Rail trail beneficial to region

Former Capital Regional District resource manager offers his thoughts on Okanagan Rail Trail

UPDATED: Sedins announce this will be their last NHL season

Vancouver Canucks stars say they’re done in 2018

US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

The Trump administration is opening the door to a potential White House meeting between Trump and Putin.

City of Calgary looks at bylaw to ban public consumption of cannabis

“We’re called the Texas of the North and for good reason,” says Keith Fagin.

B.C.’s Adam Hadwin focused ahead of second Masters appearance

With a whirlwind year behind him, Hadwin feels better positioned to take a second shot at the Masters.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Catherine Tait named CBC president, first woman to hold role

Liberals name Catherine Tait as CBC president, first woman to hold role

The RV lifestyle on display at B.C. Interior Show

The three-day B.C. Interior RV Show takes place in Penticton April 6-8

Cheapest gas in B.C. $1.14.9 in Vernon

Prices at Vernon outlets range from $1.14.9 to $1.16.9

South Okanagan community exhausted with floods

Residents have been working tirelessly for more than a week to contain flooding in the community

Most Read