Check the price before you pump

If you’re looking to save on filling up your gas tank today, make sure to check around for the best price.

From 128.9 per litre at the Chevron on Harvey Avenue to 130.0 at the Shell on Springfield Road, to 141.9 at the Shell on Lakeshore Road, there is a price difference between pumps.

RELATED: Suncor refinery restart to ease B.C. gas station fuel outages

According to Gas Buddy the cheapest petrol in the province is 124.9 in Prince George while the average price per-litre is 142.0.

Heading out of Kelowna gas goes up leaving West Kelowna into Peachland from 130.9 at Boucherie Road to 141.9 at Main Street.

If you’re travelling to Vernon fill up in that city as prices average 128.9.

Where do you recommend filling up let us know by sending a message to the contact us page.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.