Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis is open up for business in West Kelowna (Connor Trembley - Kelowna Capital News)

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

After a long and arduous journey, Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis has finally set up shop in West Kelowna.

The reality of the cannabis store became uncertain in 2019 after it fell just short of receiving approval from the City of West Kelowna to get a provincial license.

Despite the setback, store co-owner Chris Gayford said that didn’t stop him from getting his cannabis shop.

READ MORE: Work not close to done for West Kelowna pot shop application

“After their decision, I had a delegation in front of city councillors and argued that my other Mary Janes cannabis accessories store (located adjacent to the cannabis store ) has been around for a long time and its a strategic necessity for me to continue being successful here,” said Gayford.

“Four of the seven councillors agreed with me and so they passed a motion to give me a positive recommendation to the province to help me get my license.”

After waiting 13 months to get the license approved, the store finally had its grand opening for customers on Wednesday at Unit 1 -1812 Byland Road.

Gayford said the 2000-square-foot space now offers 60 different types of pre-roll, edible and dried flower cannabis products to its customers.

Customers can also find and order their favourite cannabis products from four different Ipads located around the store. Five screens are also located inside to show inventory levels of products and to let customers know what cannabis products are available for purchase.

On top of his West Kelowna stores, Gayford also owns another Mary Janes and Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis store in Kelowna.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing
Next story
UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

Just Posted

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis finally opens in West Kelowna

From start to finish, it took 13 months for the store to open up shop

RCMP seize smorgasbord of drugs in Kelowna raid

Police seized large amounts of ketamine, cocaine, fentanyl and more after Jan. 10 search

UBCO and Elizabeth Fry host panel to discuss structural change for sexual assault survivors

The panel follows backlash against RCMP which deemed 40% of sexual assault cases as “unfounded”

YLW soars to over two million passengers for second consecutive year

In 2019, passengers totalled 2,032,144 — 26,886 fewer than in 2018

Kelowna Chiefs goalie named second Star of the Week

Braeden Mitchell has been instrumental in this year’s winning season

VIDEO: Ken Jennings wins Jeopardy! ‘Greatest of all Time’ title

Champ bested professional gambler James Holzhauer and TV host/actor Brad Rutter

Police watchdog seeking witnesses following death of man in Penticton

In November, a man died days after his arrest in Penticton

Videos show killer in the hours before Abbotsford school stabbing

Gabriel Klein shown stealing alcohol and knife before killing Letisha Reimer

Likely to exceed 200 vape-related suspensions: Vernon School District

‘We’ve declined tobacco use for 50 years and now… it’s increased,’ district addiction counsellor says

Secondary dwellings not allowed on ALR land in North Okanagan

Changing provincial regulations will ban secondary family homes on ALR properties by Feb. 22, 2020

B.C. First Nation calls probe into arrest of Indigenous man at bank ‘woefully inadequate’

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter had been at a Bank of Montreal branch in Vancouver on Dec. 20

EDITORIAL: Healing process continues after verdict reached

It is possible to have children and teens at risk, even in an environment where they should be safe

LETTER: Efforts needed to save B.C.’s forests

Our forests have been permanently, radically altered, now our forest industry must follow

Enderby baker brings specialty dog treats to Vernon

Local entrepreneur opens dog bakery in Vernon pet grooming business

Most Read