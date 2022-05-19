Cheers to National Caesar Day

Capital News caught up with Urban Distilleries to find out what makes the best caesar

Urban Distilleries President Mark Spurgeon with the deals for Nation Caesar Day on May 19 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Mark Spurgeon believes that the perfect caesar should speak for itself.

The president of Urban Distillery in Westbank gave Capital News its own private tasting, ahead of National Caesar Day on May 19.

At the heart of the Canadian favourite is Urban Distillery’s own dill pickle-flavoured vodka, aptly named “The North Calls.”

“I mean, it’s truly a Canadian drink,” said Spurgeon, who noted that the caesar was invented in Calgary in the 1960s.

Combining the pickle flavour and the spirit itself is just one way that the distillery is able to speed up the creating process. They also sell their own mix, containing the flavours of worcestershire sauce and horseradish.

“We make it quite strong in the aroma and the taste,” said Spurgeon. “Clamato is a fairly thick, meaty drink as it is, so you have to cut through to add to this.”

Though some caesar aficionados may scoff at the idea of changing up the traditional drink recipe, Urban Distillery is happy to experiment. On the menu for National Caesar Day are a tequila caesar and a gin caesar, sure to delight the tastebuds of those looking for a change from the vodka-based drink.

“You know caesars are all over the map. They’re making them with whiskeys and everything.”

Craving some bites while you sip? Similar to a good wine, Capital News asked Spurgeon what one pairs with a good caesar.

The answer: devilled eggs. They will be on the menu for the celebration as well.

Urban Distillery is open Monday-Wednesday 10a.m.-6p.m., and Thursday-Sunday 10a.m.-9p.m.

