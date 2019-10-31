Hope was subjected to such a terrible case of abuse it’s a miracle she survived. (Photo submitted)

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

Kevin Timothy of Chemainus has been charged with animal cruelty following a BC SPCA investigation.

The BC SPCA took custody of a one-year-old female German Shepherd in critical condition in early May. The dog, named Hope, was suffering from emaciation, dehydration, extreme muscle wasting and a deep, severe neck wound.

“Hope had been abandoned in the woods, tied to a tree with a plastic and wire cable,” stated Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the BC SPCA, in a press release. “The cable was tied so tightly that her face was pressed to the tree and she could not lay down or move. The wire was deeply embedded into her neck, causing such a massive wound that her jugular vein and trachea were exposed.”

Moriarty added Hope’s body was so badly infected by the injury that her head was severely swollen and the gaping wound was filled with maggots. She was delirious and too weak to walk when found.

“It is a miracle that this poor dog survived,” Moriarty indicated. “She was rushed to a veterinary clinic in Duncan to be stabilized, then transferred to a specialized emergency clinic in Victoria, where she received around-the-clock life-saving treatment.”

Following multiple surgeries and months of treatment and care, Hope was adopted by one of her caregivers at the veterinary hospital. She is happy and healthy in her new loving home.

Timothy faces up to two years in jail, a maximum $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals if convicted.

The BC SPCA investigates more than 8,000 cases of animal cruelty every year. All costs are funded by community donations.

Previous story
Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver
Next story
B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Just Posted

Central Okanagan’s Swinging with the Stars returns for its 12th year

The dancing event will take place in February featuring couples and teams from the Central Okanagan

Rockets grab first shut-win of the season

Kelowna got revenge over the Victoria Royals with 1-0 victory Wednesday

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West Kelowna

Victims are being fooled by fake caller ID

Low-income seniors make up 42 per cent of people on Okanagan affordable housing waitlist

Situation will likely become worse as 30,000 more seniors are expected by 2036

Okanagan Sun go out fighting in playoff game loss against Rams

The Sun were eliminated from the playoffs Oct. 26

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Shuswap elementary student reports being followed by suspicious driver

Ranchero Elementary notifies parents, RCMP of Oct. 30 incident near Mallory Road bus stop

Handwritten letters offering to buy Shuswap homes not a scam

Letters used to source properties to invest in, respondents usually in financial distress

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Okanagan firefighters grow Mo’s

Raising funds and awareness for men’s physical and mental health

Most Read