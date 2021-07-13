A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kim Seymour photo)

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kim Seymour photo)

Cherryville, Lumby, Lavington fire update

Blazes burning near Mabel (Baird) and Sugar lakes

A wildfire burning north of Sugar Lake is growning and out of control.

The Spectrum Creek fire is 10 hectares and considered out of control, according to the Regional District of North Okanagan.

It was discovered Friday and is being monitored regularly.

The Noble Canyon/Coldstream Creek fire sparked in Lavington on Sunday is .01 hectares.

“This is a spot fire that is under control, being monitored, and considered contained,” the Regional District of North Okangan said. “It has been determined that this was a flare-up from an old stash pile.”

A fire on the north-west side of Mabel Lake was spotted Saturday, July 10. The Baird Lake blaze is 1.1 hectare and listed as out of control.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Evacuation alert extended for Becker Lake fire in Vernon

READ MORE: Fire sparked in BX-Swan Lake area

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

 

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kyle John photo)

A fire north of Sugar Lake, pictured Sunday, July 11, remains out of control. (Kyle John photo)

Previous story
Becker wildfire closes North Okanagan trail
Next story
Near drowning reported on Enderby’s Shuswap River

Just Posted

A growing memorial for the 215 remains found in Kamloops is in contravention of district bylaw. (District of Peachland)
Kamloops 215 memorial in downtown Peachland violates bylaw

Two women look at the wreckage on the morning of Tuesday, July 13, after a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna the day previous. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
VIDEO: 4 dead after Kelowna crane collapse, police say

A GoFundMe campaign was set up for the Stemmer family after brothers Eric (pictured with his family) and Patrick Stemmer were killed in a crane collapse in Kelowna. (GoFundMe image)
GoFundMe set up for Salmon Arm brothers killed in crane collapse

It's been two years since the Tolko mill closed, causing speculation of the future of Kelowna's North End neighbourhood. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna authorizes start of North End planning process